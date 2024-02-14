VCK cadre stage road roko

February 14, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, along with residents, staged a road blockade in front of the district police office on Wednesday condemning police inaction in arresting those who demolished a temple in Surampatti.

According to the protesters, an unidentified gang of six demolished a 65-year-old Mahaliamman Temple at Ambedkar Nagar two months ago. Despite residents submitting petitions to the police, no action was taken in the last two months, they said. Over 50 party cadres and residents staged a demonstration on the road and attempted to enter the district police office, but were prevented. Police removed the protesters.

