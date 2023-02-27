VCK cadre stage road roko in Salem

February 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Salem

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre, on Monday, staged a road roko demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who allegedly made objectionable comments about their leader Thol. Thirumavalavan. They also attempted to burn an effigy that had the photographs of a few BJP leaders.

Recently, BJP State president K. Annamalai and functionary TADA Periyasamy commented about Mr. Thirumavalavan. Condemning the comments as objectionable, the Salem district VCK announced a protest.

On Monday, more than 500 cadre took out a rally from Anna Park to Salem Collectorate. Though the police deployed in the locality stopped them as there was no permission for a rally, the cadre ignored the police and arrived near the Collectorate. They carried an effigy with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Annamalai, and Mr. Periyasamy. However, their bid to burn the effigy was thwarted by the police.

Later, they staged a road roko in front of the Collectorate, raised slogans against the BJP leaders and left the spot.