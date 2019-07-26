VCK cadre stage demonstration

Over 50 VCK cadre staged a protest demonstration near Anna statue here on Friday, demanding a separate legislation to curb killings in the name of honour.

The cadre, citing the spurt in ‘honour’ killings in the State, in the name of caste, community and family ‘honour’, demanded that a stringent law be passed to deter such killings.

The recent years have seen a slew of killings of young couples who married persons of their choice, defying caste strictures.

However, according to the protesters, the government has failed to acknowledge the caste nature of such killings and claimed that there were no such incidents in the State.