Coimbatore

VCK cadre stage demonstration

more-in

Over 50 VCK cadre staged a protest demonstration near Anna statue here on Friday, demanding a separate legislation to curb killings in the name of honour.

The cadre, citing the spurt in ‘honour’ killings in the State, in the name of caste, community and family ‘honour’, demanded that a stringent law be passed to deter such killings.

The recent years have seen a slew of killings of young couples who married persons of their choice, defying caste strictures.

However, according to the protesters, the government has failed to acknowledge the caste nature of such killings and claimed that there were no such incidents in the State.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 11:15:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/vck-cadre-stage-demonstration/article28726112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY