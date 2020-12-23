VCK alleges lack of land survey for over five years

Cadre stage protest outside Collectorate

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a demonstration outside the Tiruppur District Collectorate on Monday alleging lack of land survey for the free house site pattas issued in 2014.

VCK district secretary A. Tamilvendhan said nearly 400 people received free pattas at Nezhili village in Kangeyam taluk in 2014. However, land surveys were not carried out since then, even though the residents petitioned the district administration multiple times in the past, he alleged.

Petition submitted

On Monday, he staged a demonstration along with the residents of Nezhili village and submitted a petition to Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. The Collector had assured them action, Mr. Tamilvendhan said.

Revenue Department sources said a meeting would be held to discuss the issue at Nezhili village on Tuesday in the presence of officials.