Vazhkai Palam initiative in Salem Central Prison provides positive results

November 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Salem

The Vazhkai Palam initiative implemented by the Prisons Department in Salem Central Prison has provided positive results. A life convict, who tried to end his life was saved by other prisoners trained under this scheme.

To prevent incidents of prisoners ending lives in prisons and to bring about a positive change in their attitude, the department implemented the initiative in September this year. Under this initiative, prisoners with good conduct are given training by psychologists on how to save others who try to end their lives.

In Salem Central Prison, there are 1,050 prisoners, including undertrial prisoners. Through Vazhkai Palam, 10 convicts with good conduct in prison get counselling and training from social workers and psychologists to identify people with suicidal thoughts and learn how to save them from such attempts.

Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth said, “even while prisoners come to prison, we will enquire with them through the psychologists and social workers and identify whether they have any negative thoughts. Likewise, through select prisoners, we will receive information about those who have plans to end their lives. Every week, before the prison staff, prisoners are allowed to speak to their family members by phone. The prison staff will also note the tone of their talk with the family members.”.

Likewise, during meetings the prisoners have with their family members in prison, staff will watch their interaction. “Through this, we identified 35 prisoners who had suicidal thoughts, separated them, and lodged them in Annex I and II blocks of the prison. There prison staff would watch them round the clock. Psychologists will provide counselling and yoga training will be given to them. Likewise, for relaxation chess and carrom boards are provided. For hearing songs, FM radios are also installed,” Mr. Vinoth added.

Stating that people arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and those involved in murders mostly have suicidal thoughts, Mr. Vinoth said the POCSO case accused, especially those arrested in fake complaints, drug or liquor addicts, and murder case accused (killing in anger), have such thoughts due to guilty feeling and fear of social boycott. “On October 8, a life convict tried to end his life in prison. But, jail inmates who got training under Vazhkai Palam saved him with the help of undertrial prisoners and prison staff. We planned to provide training for more prisoners under the initiative,” Mr. Vinoth added.

