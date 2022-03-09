Vattamalaikarai Odai dam shutters opened after over two decades

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan showering petals after raising the shutters of Vattamalaikarai Odai dam in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

After over two decades, farmers in Kangeyam taluk of Tiruppur district received water for irrigation from the Vattamalaikarai Odai dam. Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan raised the dam shutters on Wednesday.

A release from the district administration said the Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works Department diverted the surplus water from Thirumoorthy dam to the Parambikulam main canal on November 28 last year. The surplus water reached Vattamalaikarai Odai reservoir on December 1, 2021 via the Kallipalayam outlet of the Parambikulam main canal.

On December 26 , the water level touched 19.94 feet against the full reservoir level of 24.75 feet and the storage was 169 mcft against the capacity of 268.27 mcft. Following this, the State government ordered the release of water, as per which 40 cusecs of water was released into both left and right flank canals of the Vattamalaikarai Odai reservoir to irrigate 6,043 acres of agricultural land.

Constructed at Uthamapalayam village in Kangeyam taluk in 1979, the reservoir is dependent on surplus water from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project and rainfall in Palladam, Koduvai and Kangeyam, according to the release. Water will be released for a total of 21 days in three phases.

Officials from the PWD's Water Resources Organisation said that prior to Wednesday, the water was released from Vattamalaikarai Odai dam for irrigation around 25 years ago in 1997-98 and that the water was released following the heavy rains in and around Kangeyam and Dharapuram in November 2021.

Welcoming the release of water, president of Vattamalaikarai Odai Farmers Welfare Association K. Palanisamy urged the authorities concerned to release water for 30 days instead of 21 days as hundreds of farmers from five villages in and around Uthamapalayam are working on the fields. He also stressed the need of a “permanent solution” by the PWD to ensure adequate release of water every year from the Vattamalaikarai Odai dam.