The Tamil Nadu Government should not “politicise education” and should not confuse parents and students on NEET, said G.K. Vasan, president of the Tamil Maanila Congress.

Several economically weak students of Tamil Nadu had scored high marks in NEET and offer a tough challenge to students from other States, he said. When asked about the Vikravandi by-election, Mr. Vasan said the National Democratic Alliance leaders would decide on the candidate.

