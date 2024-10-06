GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vasan seeks capital punishment for rapists

Published - October 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan participating in a medical camp held at Kamalapuram in Salem district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan participating in a medical camp held at Kamalapuram in Salem district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Sunday said capital punishment must be awarded to rapists.

Mr. Vasan told journalists in Salem that trial in rape cases should be fast tracked and the prosecution should get the maximum punishment for the accused.

Adverting to the issue of sale of liquor, he said the DMK must be pro-people. A party that speaks about State autonomy should not be pointing to the Union government for bringing in prohibition. If the DMK government indeed cared about the people’s welfare, it should implement prohibition immediately or close down liquor outlets in phases before the next Assembly elections in 2026.

Mr. Vasan said the Union government was functioning without any discrimination and seeing all States as equal. Hence it allocated funds for the second phase of the Metro Rail project in Chennai. The state government should have a good relationship with it and get funds for education. Politics should not enter into education, he added.

According to him, the law and order situation is not well in the State, and the government has failed to prevent availability of drugs, which is the reason for criminal activities. Considering the monsoon season, the pits dug for various projects should be closed and the government should take all precautionary measures to protect the people, Mr. Vasan added.

Earlier, he hoisted the TMC flag at Kamalapuram in Salem district and welcomed new members into the party. Mr Vasan also participated in a medical camp organised on behalf of his party.

