Various projects in Coimbatore delayed due to land acquisition issues, says Minister

January 19, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran held a review meeting with officials of the revenue department at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Thursday.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said that the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park in Annur and the western bypass road projects are delayed due to various reasons such as land acquisition and the government unable to obtain complete areas as planned.

Speaking at a meeting with revenue department officials at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Minister said that the process for industrial park is under way. “The delay is inevitable for all projects since we are unable to obtain the complete area as intended initially, like in the case of SIPCOT. We have to compromise with the farmers. In some rural areas, we cannot even lay roads for cemeteries, as the land owners don’t permit it.”

He also said that roughly 80% of the land acquisition for expanding Coimbatore Airport is done and the remaining is under way. “As far as airport land is concerned, the selling amount for the area is higher than the original rates,” the Minister added.

About 6,000 new pensioners will receive the benefits soon in the Coimbatore district, the Minister said.

“Along with the existing 25,150 beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme, 6,000 new ones will be added. Further, one Tahsildar each for the 11 revenue taluks in the district is insufficient, as informed by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji. “So more will be appointed soon,” he said.

