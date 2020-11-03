Various events mark Vigilance Awareness Week in Coimbatore

The activity was aimed at ensuring transparency and good governance in taking the services and welfare schemes of the government to the people

Awareness activities and administration of integrity pledge marked the observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week in Coimbatore district.

At Coimbatore Collectorate, District Collector K. Rajamani administered the integrity pledge to employees of various government departments.

D. Ramaduraimurugan, District Revenue Officer, T.H. Ganesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), and senior officials were present.

Awareness posters were pasted at government offices.

The activity was aimed at ensuring transparency and good governance in taking the services and welfare schemes of the government to the people, said a press release.

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian flagged off the awareness rally on the Corporation office premises in the presence of Corporation Deputy Commissioner S. Madhuranthagi, and DVAC inspectors Parimaladevi, Ezhilarasi and Sasikala.

More than 200 staff of the civic body took part in the rally which ended on the Collectorate premises.