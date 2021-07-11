Coimbatore

Various events mark population day

World Population Day was observed in Salem on Sunday.

As part of the event, District Collector S. Karmegham flagged off an awareness vehicle at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and later administered the population day pledge.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of the hospital, P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Mallarvizhi Vallal, Joint Director of Health Services, and other senior officials took part in the event.

Mr. Karmegham said in a release that from July 11 to 24, arrangements have made at all government hospitals and primary health centres to conduct permanent and temporary sterilisation procedures to willing persons.

Family planning surgeries continued at GMKMCH despite COVID-19 pandemic, a release said.

According to authorities, sterilisation procedures were conducted for 924 mothers, including 13 who were COVID-19 positive.

A total of 33 mothers underwent laparoscopic sterilisation and 21 men underwent no scalpel vasectomy procedure here. Since January this year, 879 family planning surgeries have been conducted at the hospital, officials said.


Comments
