Various events mark Navy Day

Indian Naval Station (INS) Agrani, the leadership training establishment of the Indian Navy based at Red Fields in Coimbatore, organised various events to mark the Navy Day on Friday.

Volunteers from the Navy Wives Welfare Association, Coimbatore organised an outreach programme titled ‘Dream Catchers’ wherein they conducted special classes for the children of domestic helps as the schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Outreach programmes were also organised for orphanages and old-age homes, a release said.

At INS Agrani, all service and civilian personnel participated in the wreath-laying ceremony and observed two minutes of silence to honour the sacrifices of soldiers.

On Wednesday and Thursday, events such as felicitation of ‘Veer Naaris' (widows of soldiers) and sapling plantation drives were organised, according to the release.

Navy Day is celebrated every year to mark the attack on Karachi harbour by the Indian Navy on December 4, 1971 during the India-Pakistan War.