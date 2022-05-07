Various events held to mark first anniversary of State Government

The first anniversary of DMK government was celebrated in the districts. Booklets on development schemes introduced by the DMK regime were released.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham released a booklet on the various development schemes implemented by the DMK regime.

Mr. Karmegham listing out various development schemes in the district, said that works for Thalaivasal Livestock International Park is expected to be completed by June-end. As many as 6,85,308 persons have been identified under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Salem and they are being treated for five kinds of diseases.

Tentative dates for summer festival in Yercaud will be suggested to the Minister in-charge for Salem and they are mulling conducting the festival on additional days this year.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, and Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj released a booklet on behalf of the Corporation.

Mr. Ramachandran visited a photo exhibition set up as part of the event. He added that ₹917-crore worth development schemes were announced for the Salem Corporation and measures are on to redevelop Panamarathupatti lake at a cost of ₹98 crore.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh released a booklet and listed out various development works implemented by the DMK government in the district. Under the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students, 16 students have gained admission for MBBS course, 107 boys and 69 girls have gained admission for engineering, four students for law, four students for veterinary science, and 12 students for agriculture courses.

In Erode, Collector H. Krishnanunni released a booklet on achievements of the government. As many as 4.30-crore women have benefited from the free travel for women in town buses. Besides, 25,045 transgender persons, and 2.33 lakh differently-abled persons are also benefitting from the free travel scheme.