Various events held to create awareness on consumer rights in Krishnagiri

National Consumer Protection Day and National Consumer Rights Day was observed here under the aegis of the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Protection on Saturday.

Flagging off various events tailored to create awareness, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said, the National Consumer Rights Day is marked annually on December 24 and Consumer Protection Day is observed on March 15. Consumer Rights and Protection go hand in hand and it was for the consumers to be aware of advertising gimmicks and focus on the nutritional aspects of the product. Flashy marketing and adverts tend to divert the focus of the consumer, while the consumer should focus on the contents of the product and verify if it would contribute to healthy consumption.

An aware consumer would look at the contents, ingredients of the product, the date of manufacture and expiry, the weight of the product before choosing to buy the product. The product should be purchased upon a valid bill in order for it to be a protection against future complaints, or claims, Dr. Reddy said.

Consumer awareness included general information on the nature of adulteration in various products. It is necessary to be aware and vigilant, according to Dr. Reddy. Students of schools and colleges are generally brought on board to create consumer awareness on the belief that students are the best messengers of any information. With that belief various contests have been held to create consumer awareness into some sort of a movement, the Collector said.

Later, students were felicitated with prizes for various contests on consumer rights and protection.