Various awareness events mark World Diabetes Day in Coimbatore

Various awareness events marked the observance of World Diabetes Day here on Thursday.

At the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), District Collector K. Rajamani took part in an awareness event and released blue balloons into the air in the presence of hospital Dean B. Asokan, Coimbatore South MLA Amman K. Arjunan, officials from the Health Department and staff of CMCH.

They also launched a cleaning drive as part of observing National Quality Day.

Dr. Asokan flagged of an awareness rally on diabetes. A seminar on diabetes was also held at the hospital.

As part of observing World Diabetes Day, Gem Hospital launched ‘Conquering diabetes’ campaign on Thursday.

Praveen Raj, Head of the Department of GEM Obesity and Diabetes Surgery Centre, said incidence of childhood obesity was on the rise in Coimbatore.

Childhood Obesity Prevention in Schools -- a joint initiative of Gem Hospital, Avinashilingam university and Young Indians -- has, so far, screened nearly 10,000 students in Coimbatore and the incidence of childhood overweight and obesity among them was 15% and 12.2% respectively, he said.