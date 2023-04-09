Various associations in Salem seek action against Periyar University V-C, Registrar

April 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Periyar University Employees Union staged a protest on Sunday demanding that the Higher Education Department take action against the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and a few faculty members, who are facing various allegations.

C. Sakthivel, general secretary of the union, told reporters that the union welcomed Tamil Nadu government’s measures on the allegations raised against the university. The government constituted a two-member committee to inquire into the allegations against some faculty members. But, those facing allegations are allegedly involved in preparing reports for the committee, which offset the aim of a fair trial by the committee.

“So, we urge the government to suspend the faculty members against whom the committee is conducting inquiry. There is no social justice at Periyar University. A particular caste controls the whole university administration, and they are allegedly treating other caste members as slaves,” Mr. Sakthivel alleged.

Demanding the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, Mr. Sakthivel said that the union had gathered evidence against the V-C and the Registrar, who allegedly misappropriated university funds.

“In the next few days, we are submitting this evidence to the Higher Education Department and to the Vigilance Department, seeking action against them,” Mr. Sakthivel said.

More than 100 members of the union, besides office-bearers of the National Federation of Telecom Employees, Periyar University Teachers Association, and Association of University Teachers participated in the protest and raised slogans highlighting their demands..