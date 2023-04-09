HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Various associations in Salem seek action against Periyar University V-C, Registrar

April 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Periyar University Employees Union and various other associations staging a demonstration in Salem on Sunday.

Members of Periyar University Employees Union and various other associations staging a demonstration in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Periyar University Employees Union staged a protest on Sunday demanding that the Higher Education Department take action against the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and a few faculty members, who are facing various allegations.

C. Sakthivel, general secretary of the union, told reporters that the union welcomed Tamil Nadu government’s measures on the allegations raised against the university. The government constituted a two-member committee to inquire into the allegations against some faculty members. But, those facing allegations are allegedly involved in preparing reports for the committee, which offset the aim of a fair trial by the committee.

“So, we urge the government to suspend the faculty members against whom the committee is conducting inquiry. There is no social justice at Periyar University. A particular caste controls the whole university administration, and they are allegedly treating other caste members as slaves,” Mr. Sakthivel alleged.

Demanding the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, Mr. Sakthivel said that the union had gathered evidence against the V-C and the Registrar, who allegedly misappropriated university funds.

“In the next few days, we are submitting this evidence to the Higher Education Department and to the Vigilance Department, seeking action against them,” Mr. Sakthivel said.

More than 100 members of the union, besides office-bearers of the National Federation of Telecom Employees, Periyar University Teachers Association, and Association of University Teachers participated in the protest and raised slogans highlighting their demands..

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.