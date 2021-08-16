Variety events mark I-Day fete

Music and dance of indigenous adivasi communities such as the Todas and the Kotas marked Independence Day celebrations in Udhagamandalam on Sunday.

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya hoisted the tricolour at the Government Arts College.

Ms. Divya handed over welfare assistance to 29 beneficiaries worth ₹12.08 lakh during the celebrations. A total of 171 government staff working in various departments, who had excelled at their work were given certificates of appreciation by the Collector.

The Collector and other government staff joined indigenous adivasi groups during their traditional dances. Members of the Badaga community were also present at the Independence Day celebrations.

Also present at the event was Nilgiris district superintendent of police Ashish Rawat.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also organised at the office of the Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

In Coonoor, the Grace Mission Trust distributed food and provisions to 25 families who were in need of assistance. In a press release, Grace Mission Trust Chairman Dr. Patricia Ashokan said that the Independence Day event was organised in the CSI Middle School in Coonoor, and that Inspector of Coonoor Town Police station Prithvi Raj was the chief guest at the event.

COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of masks and physical distancing were strictly followed at all the events.