Variation in B.Com eligibility norms of Higher Education Department and BU raises eyebrows in academic circles

May 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Apparent variation between the norms specified for admission into B.Com and Commerce-related programmes during 2023-24 session by the Higher Education Department and those formulated by Bharathiar University has caused confusion in academic circles.

In the guidelines for 2023-24 admissions, Bharathiar University has fixed a pass in HSC (Higher Secondary School Certificate) as eligibility for admission into B.Com, B.Com with any specialisation, BBA, BBA with any specialisation, Economics/ Economics with CA/ Economics with Banking and Insurance/ Economics and Logistics.

For B.Com Corporate Secretaryship/ B.Com Financial Technology, it has fixed a pass in HSC as eligibility with additional information in bracket stating: “wherever the students have not studied Accountancy and Commerce, knowledge be imparted through residential/bridge course.”

In the admission guidelines issued for the last two years, the Higher Education Department has stated that for admission into B.Com General and B.Com Corporate Secretaryship, the candidate should have studied Commerce and Accountancy in HSC, and that admissions for 20% candidates will be reserved for those from vocational stream.

According to a Commerce faculty in a city college, candidates who have passed Plus Two with Commerce and Accountancy as compulsory subjects, and with Business Statistics/Mathematics or Economics or Computer science as optional subjects are usually admitted into B.Com general programme. The requirements are the same for admission into B.Com Corporate Secretaryship.

“It is surprising that Bharathiar University which is being governed by the VC Committee headed by none other than Principal Secretary of Higher Education D. Karthikeyan could strike a divergent note for admitting students to B.Com and Commerce-related programmes,” former State president of Association of University Teachers K Pandiyan said.

Maintaining that eligibility norm of Bharathiar University for B.Com and Commerce related programmes has been the same since 2018-19, Member of VC Committee and Head of Social Work Department F.X. Lovelina Little Flower said the Syndicate had approved the admission guidelines based on representations made by the association of principals of affiliated colleges for the purpose of filling vacant seats.