Varataru dam in Dharmapuri opened for irrigation

February 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DHARMAPURI 

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi (left) opening the sluices of Varataru dam in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector K. Shanthi, on Monday, opened the sluices of Varattaru dam at Vallimadurai village in Harur to release water for irrigation.

The shutters of left and right sluices of the old and new ayacuts were opened and the water is expected to irrigate over 5,108 acres.

Over 30 cubic feet of water will be released to the new ayacut for the first 20 days, followed by 30 cubic feet to the old ayacut for the next 20 days, up to March 31.

The water will fill up 25 lakes, which in turn will irrigate 2,555 acres in the old ayacut and 2,853 acres in the new ayacut. Over 15 villages will be irrigated during the 40 day-period. They include Vallimadurai, Thadaravarisai, Samanatham, Kudimiyampatty, Keeranatham, Achalvadi, Puthur, Ellaipudimiyapatti, Nadiyanur, Kelaparai, Etiyampatty, Mampadi, Maveripatty, Kammalampatti, and Sellapatti.

Ms. Shanthi urged the farmers to use the waters judiciously for agricultural purposes.

