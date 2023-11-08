HamberMenu
VAOs stage protest over colleague’s death in Krishnagiri

November 08, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officers’ Association staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Members of the Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officers’ Association staged a protest in Krishnagiri on Wednesday demanding justice for the death by suicide of a VAO at Uthangarai allegedly over delayed salaries and resultant personal debts.

Sivalingam (53), a resident of Vachathi at Harur in Dharmapuri, was working as the VAO of Nadaupatti. On October 18, he reached his office and informed his assistant that he had consumed poison.  According to the police, the assistant immediately informed Sivalingam’s son.

Sivalingam was rushed to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital and was later referred to Salem Government Medical College Hospital. However, he died after a few days. Based on a complaint lodged by Sivalingam’s son Dakshinamoorthy, the police registered a case.

According to the police, the allegation was that the victim had not received his salary for 10 months and he had taken housing loans and the delayed salaries had pushed him into deeper debts.

(Assistance for over coming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

