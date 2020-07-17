VAO suspended as the Nilgiris sees spike in cases

Amid a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the Nilgiris district on Friday, the district administration placed a Village Administrative Office under suspension on grounds of poor enforcement of norms that led to a cluster of cases. The VAO was charged with failure to monitor the turnout at a wedding at Thangadu -Oranalli, which is blamed for the cluster of infections.

Friday saw 52 new positive cases in the district, with 29 of these being people who attended the wedding. Till Thursday, 33 people who attended the event had tested positive.

According to the district administration, the organisers of the wedding solemnised a few weeks ago had sought permission for 50 participants, but had far more people attending it.

Fifty-five people who attended the wedding have been traced, but it seemed likely that the number of people who went to the wedding could have been more than a 100, an official said.

It was the duty of the VAO in-charge to ensure that the gathering was held in accordance with the prescribed rules. The VAO was suspended for failing to monitor the gathering and enforcing the rules, he said.

Those who organised the gathering too would be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act once they recovered from treatment at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, he said.

With the 52 new cases, the district recorded a total of 371 positive cases so far, with 116 people having recovered, and one death.

Community vigil meetings

The district administration has launched a series of meetings to emphasise the need to empower local communities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The meetings stressed on the need to prevent unauthorised entry of people into villages, and to follow rules laid down to prevent large gatherings. Officials said that till date, more than 35 community vigil meetings had been held across the district.