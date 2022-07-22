VAO placed under suspension at Chennimalai in Erode

He had created fake orders of patta transfers and forged the signature of Zonal Deputy Tahsildar

The Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Ekkallampalayam ‘B’ village and VAO in-charge of Chennimalai ‘B’ in Perundurai Taluk was placed under suspension for creating fake orders of patta transfers and for forging the signature of Zonal Deputy Tahsildar.

Members of Tamil Nadu Sutruchulal Pathukappu Iyakkam on July 18 submitted a petition to the District Collector stating that VAO N. Sivakumar had forged the signature of Zonal Deputy Tahsildar and issued patta transfers to many applicants in Chennimalai ‘B’ village. Later, various farmers associations urged the administration to initiate action against the VAO.

Inquiries were conducted by Perundurai Tahsildar and a report was submitted to the Erode Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathishkumar. The RDO issued an order dated July 21 placing the VAO under suspension. The order said that he had mishandled the government records, created a number of patta transfer orders in Chennimalai ‘B’ village and forged the signature of Zonal Deputy Tahsildar and issued them to the applicants. The order said that based on the inquiry into the grave allegations against the VAO, he was placed under suspension from service until further orders.

The order also asked the suspended VAO not to leave the village without permission from authorities concerned.