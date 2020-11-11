VAO held on graft charge

ERODE

11 November 2020 00:05 IST

Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested the Village Administrative Officer of Elandakadu in Gobichettipalayam Taluk for demanding and accepting ₹ 5,000 for issuing heir certificate here on Tuesday.

A. Muthusamy (60) of Elandakadu village approached the VAO, G. Kandasamy (46), seeking the certificate who demanded ₹ 10,000. Muthusamy agreed to pay ₹ 5,000 on Tuesday and alerted the DVAC sleuths.

On Tuesday, when Muthusamy handed over the money to the VAO, a team led by DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhivya caught him red-handed. The VAO was taken to the DVAC office and an inquiry is on.