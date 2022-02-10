VAO held for graft in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE

10 February 2022 23:45 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and a private person from the Nilgiris on charges of demanding and accepting ₹4,000 as bribe from an individual.

According to the DVAC, an individual complained that he had applied for inclusion of his name in chitta document at Kilkunda taluk office in the Nilgiris. However, VAO Latha demanded ₹4,000 as bribe for inclusion of his name in the document.

Advertising

Advertising

A case was registered based on the individual’s complaint and the DVAC laid a trap on Thursday. The DVAC sleuths arrested Latha and another person named Kannan while accepting the bribe.

Unaccounted cash seized from RTO

In a separate incident, DVAC sleuths in Coimbatore seized unaccounted cash of ₹1,55,050 in a surprise check conducted at the office of the Regional Transport Office, Coimbatore West.