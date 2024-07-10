ADVERTISEMENT

VAO held for graft in Salem

Updated - July 10, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 07:47 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Salem detachment, on Wednesday arrested the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Thumbalpatti in Salem taluk for demanding and accepting bribe for name change in patta.

Aravind of Kammalapatti village had applied for a name change in the patta at the Village Administrative Office, for which the VAO Balambal reportedly demanded ₹15,000. Unwilling to concede to his demand, Mr. Aravind alerted the sleuths who then laid a trap. Ms. Balambal asked Mr. Aravind to hand over the money to another individual who was then caught red-handed while receiving the money. Both the VAO and the individual were arrested.

