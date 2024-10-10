GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VAO held for graft in Erode

Published - October 10, 2024 07:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, arrested the Village Administrative Officer of Hasanur in Talavadi taluk for demanding and accepting a bribe to issue a legal heir certificate to an applicant on Thursday.

Anandan of Osatti, the applicant, approached VAO Rudhira Selvam with the request, and was asked to pay a bribe of ₹45,000 for the certificate. Unwilling to pay, Anandan alerted sleuths who laid a trap and caught the VAO red-handed while he accepted the bribe money at his office. A case was registered under provisions of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the VAO was arrested.

