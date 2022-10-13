VAO held for graft in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 13, 2022 21:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, on Thursday arrested the Village Administrative Officer of Vemmandampalayam ‘B’ village in Nambiyur taluk for demanding and accepting bribe to include the name of legal heirs in the patta.

ADVERTISEMENT

A farmer P. Karthikeyan, 34, of Thulukan Thottam in Vemmandampalayam village, had applied for including the name of legal heirs in the patta. VAO Arul Prasad demanded ₹10,000 from the farmer to process the application. Though the farmer said that he was unwilling to pay the money, the VAO insisted on money.

Later, the farmer asked the VAO to reduce the amount. But, the VAO reportedly said that he would get only ₹2,000 while the balance money would go to other officers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Unwilling to pay the money, the farmer alerted sleuths who laid a trap and caught the VAO red handed while receiving the money at his office. A case was registered under provisions of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the VAO was arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app