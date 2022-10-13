VAO held for graft in Erode

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, on Thursday arrested the Village Administrative Officer of Vemmandampalayam ‘B’ village in Nambiyur taluk for demanding and accepting bribe to include the name of legal heirs in the patta.

A farmer P. Karthikeyan, 34, of Thulukan Thottam in Vemmandampalayam village, had applied for including the name of legal heirs in the patta. VAO Arul Prasad demanded ₹10,000 from the farmer to process the application. Though the farmer said that he was unwilling to pay the money, the VAO insisted on money.

Later, the farmer asked the VAO to reduce the amount. But, the VAO reportedly said that he would get only ₹2,000 while the balance money would go to other officers.

Unwilling to pay the money, the farmer alerted sleuths who laid a trap and caught the VAO red handed while receiving the money at his office. A case was registered under provisions of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the VAO was arrested.