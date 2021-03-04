VAO, former village assistant held for graft in Coimbatore district

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Pannimadai village and a former village assistant for accepting ₹7,000 as a bribe from a person who had applied for a name change in a patta.
VAO C. Sivakumar (39) from Mettupalayam and former village assistant R. Palanisamy (60) from Vellakinar were arrested in a trap laid by the DVAC on Wednesday.
According to DVAC officials, a person named Karthik from Pannimadai village had applied for a name change in a patta online. The process required a signature by the VAO approving the name change in the document. The applicant approached the VAO for the process on Tuesday. However, he was asked to give ₹7,000 as a bribe for the processing of the document.
The man complained to the DVAC office about the demand for the bribe on Tuesday. The DVAC registered a case based on Mr. Karthik’s complaint and handed over marked currencies valued ₹7,000 to him as part of the trap.
Mr. Karthik went to the village office on Wednesday where Palanisamy accepted the bribe for Sivakumar. They were caught in the act by a vigilance team comprising DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh, inspectors Arumugam, Sasilekha and Vijayalakshmi.
The DVAC office in Coimbatore can be reached round the clock at 0422-2449550.
