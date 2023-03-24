ADVERTISEMENT

VAO ends life in Namakkal

March 24, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old Village Administrative Officer (VAO) ended her life on Thursday evening.

According to the police, P. Naveena (32) of Kunnamalai near Paramathi Velur was the VAO of Pirithi near Tiruchengode.

Her husband Ponnusamy (35) is the VAO of Thottipatti near Namakkal. The couple have a five-year-old son.

Frequent quarrel erupted between the couple over family issues. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, while she was alone in the house, she tried to end her life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearby residents took her to the Paramathi Velur Government Hospital, but doctors declared brought dead. The Nallur police sent the body for postmortem. The police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

As she died within seven years of their marriage, the Tiruchengode Revenue Divisional Officer is also conducting an inquiry.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US