VAO ends life in Namakkal

March 24, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old Village Administrative Officer (VAO) ended her life on Thursday evening.

According to the police, P. Naveena (32) of Kunnamalai near Paramathi Velur was the VAO of Pirithi near Tiruchengode.

Her husband Ponnusamy (35) is the VAO of Thottipatti near Namakkal. The couple have a five-year-old son.

Frequent quarrel erupted between the couple over family issues. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, while she was alone in the house, she tried to end her life.

Nearby residents took her to the Paramathi Velur Government Hospital, but doctors declared brought dead. The Nallur police sent the body for postmortem. The police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

As she died within seven years of their marriage, the Tiruchengode Revenue Divisional Officer is also conducting an inquiry.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

