VAO caught red-handed while taking bribe

Officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Village Administrative Officer on Wednesday for taking a bribe of ₹4,500.

According to DVAC sleuths, the complainant along with his relative had approached Kumaresan, Village Administrative Officer of Azhagapuram Village, Salem West, for a legal heir certificate. The officer demanded ₹4,500 to process the application.

The complainant petitioned the DVAC sleuths in Salem. The DVAC sleuths registered a case and on Wednesday, when the complainant handed over the money as directed by DVAC sleuths to Kumaresan, the officials caught him red-handed.