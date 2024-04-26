VAO booked for assaulting mentally disturbed person in Salem

April 26, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Salem

A village administrative officer (VAO) was booked for assaulting a mentally disturbed person near Mettur on Thursday.

On April 20, Marappan (55), a resident of Lakkampatti near Mettur and his sons set fire to a hut and a bike after a person, Kaliannan, who was selling liquor illegally, denied liquor to them.

The Kolathur police registered a case and arrested Marappan. On April 22, acting on a tip-off, police went to Oornatham to nab Marappan’s sons Cheran (22) and Cholan (20). Cheran fled the spot while the local villagers tied Cholan. Kolathur VAO C. Loganathan (42), who was also residing in the same village came to the spot and helped the police.

At that time, Cholan, who is said to be a mentally disturbed person and allegedly a drug addict, bit the VAO. Irked by this, Loganathan assaulted Cholan using a stick. Some people recorded this on their mobile phones and uploaded it on social media which went viral.

Later, Cholan’s mother M. Rani, who is a ward member of the Lakkampatti panchayat, lodged a complaint against the VAO and others. Based on the complaint, the Kolathur police registered a case against the VAO and others and are investigating further.

Police sources said that the siblings used to create issues in the locality in an inebriated state. Villagers alleged that the duo teased girl students and due to this, the villagers also sought action against the duo. As Cholan was said to be mentally disturbed, he was not arrested, sources added.