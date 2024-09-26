VAO arrested on graft charges in Krishnagiri

A Village Administrative Officer of Denkanikottai village was arrested on graft charges here by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday.

The accused Madeshwaran (53), VAO of Sandhanapalli village in Denkanikottai, had demanded a bribe of ₹4,000 from the complainant Venkatesan, a farmer, who requested a change of name in the sitta. Venkatesan complained to the DVAC, who laid a trap for the accused. the VAO was caught red-handed while taking the bribe on Thursday, and the accused was arrested.

