VAO arrested on graft charge in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

28 June 2021 22:36 IST

A village administrative officer was arrested by the anti-corruption sleuths here on graft charges on Monday.

The accused VAO trainee Selvam had demanded ₹2,500 as bribe from the complainant for patta name transfer. The complainant had approached the Zerthalal VAO for name transfer of his mother’s three cent land.

According to the complainant, an application was made online, and later the complainant had approached the VAO to know the status of the application. Selvam had demanded a bribe of ₹2,500, of which he had collected ₹500. Following a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, a trap was laid. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2,000. The accused has arrested and remanded.

Advertising

Advertising