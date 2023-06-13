Vanniyar Sangam files case against VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan

June 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Salem

The State Secretary of Vanniyar Sangam, M. Karthe, filed a case on Tuesday at the Judicial Magistrate Court IV in the Salem Combined District Court Complex against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan for his alleged remarks against the Vanniyar community during a protest in Chennai.

Mr. Karthe told reporters that the Draupadi Amman Temple at Melpathi village in Villupuram district was constructed by a family belonging to Vanniyar community on their patta land. Recently, during the temple festival, a few youths entered the temple and created a ruckus claiming that Dalits were denied entry into the temple.Using political influence, the issue was blown out of proportion by a few persons. Following this, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department took over the temple and sealed it, Mr. Karthe added.

At a protest meeting in Chennai on June 9, Mr. Thirumavalavan allegedly used derogatory words against PMK founder S. Ramadoss and spokesperson K. Balu. Mr. Thirumavalavan allegedly tried to show the Vanniyars in poor light and also spoke against police officials. He asked the police to remain silent for 24 hours, and that he would sort out the issue at Melpathi village. He was attempting to trigger violence between two castes for political mileage. The State Government should take stern action against him, Mr. Karthe added.