Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan confers Kulapati Munshi Award 2024 on Vanitha Mohan

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, was honoured with the Kulapati Munshi Award 2024 by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Coimbatore Kendra, on Thursday, in recognition of her work towards conserving and restoring water bodies.

B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of BVB, praised Siruthuli’s impact, stating, “Siruthuli is one of the main reasons why so many farmers have benefited, and 21 years of service should continue.”

M.M. Murugappan, Chairman of Carborundum Universal Ltd., emphasized the importance of local and traditional solutions to address water challenges, noting, “Wherever there are water crises, it reflects governance issues. Solutions lie in collective efforts that draw on local means and ancient practices.”

Mr. Murugappan also highlighted Siruthuli’s plans to expand its efforts beyond Coimbatore, saying, “With the AMM Foundation, we aim to support farmers and communities in Chennai and surrounding areas.”

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Vanitha credited Siruthuli’s achievements to its dedicated volunteers, especially youth, stating, “I am receiving this award on their behalf.” She also emphasised the indispensable role of farmers’ local knowledge in sustaining projects, remarking, “Without native knowledge, we are outsiders in a place, and water bodies are the lifeline for farmers everywhere. Their preservation is essential not only for agriculture but for the health of entire communities. This is why we are committed to continuing this work for as long as it is needed.”

