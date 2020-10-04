Vanigar Sangham seeks clarification from CM

Coimbatore

04 October 2020 23:11 IST

The Coimbatore district chapter of Federation of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangham has appealed to the Chief Minister to issue a clear Government Order permitting shops to remain open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and hotels, bakeries, and tea stalls to remain open for another one hour till 10 p.m. for parcel service. Without a clear GO in this regard, there is confusion among the shop owners, police and the public, according to a press release.

