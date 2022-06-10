‘Vande Bharat trains from Coimbatore by 2023’

Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, speaking at an interactive meeting on “Utilizing the cargo facilities” organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Trains that were operated from Coimbatore before the start of COVID-19 will be resumed soon, said A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem.

In a meeting organised at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Coimbatore (ICCIC) on Friday, Mr. Srinivas said Southern Railways was planning to start three Vande Bharat express trains from Coimbatore by 2023, that are indigenously made and could run up to the speed of 160 kmph.

He also said railways was modernising by transforming the infrastructure and services to world-class level. In Salem Division, 100 per cent electrification was completed because of which the trains were now environment friendly. Speed of express trains would also be increased from 110 kmph to 130 kmph, he added.

E. Hari Krishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, said railway parcel cargo express train, a first of its kind, was operated to three destinations from Coimbatore. Railways was partnering with the Container Corporation of India to promote ease of doing business and ready to offer concessions to the large scale cargo movement.

He appealed to the business community to use railways for the cargo movement and to give suggestions for better services. “Railways is introducing Bharat-Gaurav trains in collaboration with private sector and the services are going to start on June 14 from Coimbatore to Shirdi,” he added.

M. Boopathiraja, Senior Divisional Operational Manager, said, “Salem is the only division that operates metre gauge and steam locomotive trains. Railways is customising and designing new wagons based on commodity requirement.”

C. Balasubramanian, president ICCIC, S. Natarajan, secretary, industrialists, commodity traders, exporters and members of the ICCIC, Coimbatore were present.