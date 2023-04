Vande Bharat Chennai - Coimbatore service: timings of other express trains revised

April 07, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has revised timings for a few train services consequent to the introduction of Coimbatore Junction-Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains.

The new departure time of Train No. 22666/ 22665 Coimbatore-Bengaluru-Coimbatore Double Decker Express Train (except Wednesdays) is 5.40 a.m. The timings at en route stations: Tiruppur - 6.18 a.m./ 6.20 a.m., Erode Junction - 7.05 a.m./ 7.10 a.m., and Salem Junction - 8.02 a.m./ 8.05 a.m..

Arrival/departure timings of Train No. 22665 in return direction in the evening/ night hours: Salem Junction - 5.52 p.m./ 5.55 p.m., Erode Junction - 6.50 p.m./ 6.55 p.m., and Tiruppur - 7..38 p.m./ 7.40 p.m.. The train will reach Coimbatore Junction at 9 p.m., a press release said.

Revised timings for Coimbatore-Tirupati Express (four days a week): departure - 6.10 a.m., Tiruppur - 6.48 a.m./ 6.50 a.m., Erode Junction - 7.30 a.m./ 7.35 a.m., Salem Junction - 8.27 a.m./ 8.30 a.m., and Jolarpet - 10.03 a.m./ 10.05 a..m.

Revised timings of Train No. 22616 Coimbatore Junction -Chennai Central Intercity Express: departure - 6.20 a.m., Tiruppur - 7 a.m./ 7.02, Erode Junction - 7.45 a.m./ 7.50 a.m., Salem Junction - 8.42 a.m./ 8.45 a.m., Bommidi - 9.14 a.m./ 9.15 a.m., Morappur - 9.33 a.m./ 9.35 a.m., Samalpatti - 9.54 a.m./ 9.55 a.m., Jolarpet - 10.33 a.m./ 10.35 a.m., Katpadi - 11.33 a.m./ 11.35 a.m., Arakkonam - 12.23 p.m. / 12.25 p.m., Perambur - 1.08 p.m. / 1.10 p.m., Chennai Central arrival - 1.50 p.m.

Revised timing of Train No. 12679 Chennai Central - Coimbatore Intercity Express Train: departure at 2.25 p.m., Jolarpet - 5.33 p.m./ 5.35 p.m.