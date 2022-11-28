Vanavil Manram to be set up in over 400 govt. schools in Coimbatore district

November 28, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To brighten children’s practical application of lessons through Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes, the School Education Department began the process to form Vanavil Mandram for Class VI-VIII government school students in the Coimbatore district from Monday.

These STEM clubs, under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, will be set up in 482 government schools - 232 middle, 83 high and 113 higher secondary schools, according to the Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, the district had received about ₹ 5,15,000 as fund from the State to buy materials for the experiments - ₹ 1,200 per school, Chief Education Officer R. Boopathy said.

A total of 21 STEM ambassadors aka volunteers have been appointed for the 12 blocks of the district. STEM Programme State Expert Committee Member K. Lenin Bharathi said Sulur, Anamalai, Periyanaikenpalayam and Karamadai had been allocated two volunteers, and the remaining places would have one each, but this may change according to requirements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the ambassadors would conduct the programmes in one school each day in their assigned blocks for six months as a trial run.

Not all teachers might have the skill and training to teach the children such experiments and they would have to concentrate on regular classes as well. Hence, the ambassadors would hold regular sessions, he said.

Mr. Bharathi said as the next step, around 6,000 interested science and mathematics school teachers from across Tamil Nadu would be added to a group on a messaging app, so that they could pitch fresh ideas for improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US