‘Vanavil Mandram’ started in 419 schools in Tiruppur district

December 10, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

To increase the activity-based learning and scientific temper of the students from Class VI to VII at various government and government aided schools, the Department of School Education has started the Vanavil Mandram scheme in 419 schools in the district.

The scheme focuses on increasing experiment-based learning, logical reasoning, and scientific temper among school students with a special focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), said J. Caroline, Tiruppur District Coordinator of STEM.

A total of 22 STEM ambassadors, mostly Maths and Science graduates, were appointed for 419 schools identified in the districts. “The ambassadors will be provided with a kid necessary to conduct experiments, and they will go to the identified schools on a rotational basis to help students with activities and experiments in sync with the curriculum,” she said.

The scheme will help the students to bring out their logical reasoning skills through experiments, apart from the book syllabus. The Department will identify a few students through this programme, and they will get an opportunity to visit institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, etc., Ms. Caroline added.

The scheme will benefit nearly 57,239 government school students in the Tiruppur district. The School Education Department has sanctioned ₹ 5.02 lakh for the first phase of the scheme.

