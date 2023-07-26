Vanavil Mandram launched in 20 Corporation schools in Coimbatore

July 26, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The STEM programme, ‘Vanavil Mandram’, was launched in 20 schools in the city by Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap. The STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) programme, in collaboration with two private companies, for Classes VI-IX in 20 corporation schools — 12 high schools, and eight higher secondary schools - will conduct higher education guidance and counselling and environmental protection sessions. Electronics electrical, mechanical inter connectors, robotics and sensor technology gadgets were distributed, a release said. Over 5,000 students and 300 teachers will participate in this scheme.

MLA submits 14-point petition to Corporation

Coimbatore North MLA Amman Arjunan of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) submitted a 14-point petition to the Corporation recently. His requests included better roads and more streetlights in Ward 30, stormwater drain near the railway gate in Avarampalayam under Ward 21, underground drains in Ward 43, and open dumping along FCI Road up to K.K Nagar under Ward 20.