Vanathi Srinivasan releases manifesto for Coimbatore South

Coimbatore

30 March 2021 00:05 IST

She promises free wi-fi across the 19 wards in the constituency

Free wi-fi service in Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, geographical indication tag for jewellery manufactured in Coimbatore, a biodiversity park, and a multi-storeyed car parking were among the promises that BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan had promised in her manifesto.

Releasing the manifesto in the presence of BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Ms. Srinivasan said the free wi-fi across the 19 wards in the constituency was a part of the move to make Coimbatore South a digital constituency.

The BJP candidate had promised to build a new T.K. Market to ease traffic congestion in and around Raja Street, modernise the Ukkadam fish market, multi-storeyed car parking facilities, relocation of the Coimbatore Central Prison and establishment of a biodiversity park there, paved streets across the constituency and pedestrian subways near the Gandhipuram bus stands.

Advertising

Advertising

She had also promised to set up MLA start-up incubation fund, facilitate disbursement of more MUDRA loans, GI tag for jewellery manufactured in Coimbatore, a jewellery institute, a state-of-the art flower market, improved hygiene, underground drainage connection, establishment of a library to be named after Tiruvalluvar, a job portal, career guidance centres and construction of 100 public toilet s in the constituency.