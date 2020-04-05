Vanathi Srinivasan inaugurates kitchen to serve those in need

BJP State General Secretary Vanathi Srinivasan inaugurated a kitchen through the BJP People’s Seva Centre to serve at least 500 people in need of food amid the COVID-19 lockdown here recently.

Titled ‘Modi’s Kitchen’, Ms. Srinivasan inaugurated the services from Chennai through video conferencing. About 15 volunteers and two cooks are employed at present to prepare and deliver the food packets from Gandhipuram. “If the demand comes, we shall increase [the kitchen’s output],” she told The Hindu.

People’s Seva Centre has collaborated with the No Food Waste, an NGO that focuses on food recovery and food waste management, Ms. Srinivasan said. The No Food Waste volunteers distributed the food packets in Vellalore on Monday, she said.

In an effort to avoid overcrowding, the kitchen will focus on migrant workers and homeless people only in Coimbatore city. For other parts of the district, Ms. Srinivasan said that her party workers are working in particular pockets in a “decentralised” fashion to distribute food packets to the needy. People’s Seva Centre has also distributed 8,000 hand sanitisers to residents of the city, she said.

Ms. Srinivasan noted that her party members are requesting migrant workers who insist on visiting their native places and urge to uphold personal distancing. “There is no other way,” she said. Regarding preventive measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the State government is doing an “excellent job,” she commended.