Vanathi Srinivasan demands CB-CID inquiry into Attukal incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Women’s wing National President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday demanded CB-CID inquiry into the incident in which a group of people were allegedly forced by an non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to stay in a shelter at Attukal near Thondamuthur.

At a press conference, Ms. Vanathi alleged that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam office-bearers were behind the NGO, and added that there were loopholes in the First Information Report registered by the Police. She also sought CB-CID inquiry into the case, as she suspected religious conversion behind the issue.

Earlier, the BJP leader opened a counter at the Coimbatore South MLA office, where national flags would be distributed free of cost. She said the Union government had amended the Flag Code of India on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, to facilitate the national flag to be flown during day and night from August 13 to 15.

BJP State Treasurer S.R.Sekhar, Coimbatore District President Balaji Uthamaramasamy and other office-bearers were present.