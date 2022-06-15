Vanathi Srinivasan condemns DMK for threatening Madurai Adhenam

Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, has condemned the ruling DMK for allegedly threatening Madurai Adhenam, on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Ms Vanathi, who is also the national president of women’s wing of BJP, said that the article that appeared on Murasoli, DMK’s official mouthpiece, carried derogatory remarks against Madurai Adheenam.

The article published in Murasoli referred to the arrest of the then Chief Pontiff of Kanchi Mutt. “By referring to the arrest that happened many years back, what is it that the ruling DMK is trying to convey,” she questioned.

She defended Madurai Adheenam’s statement regarding the interference of the State government in the affairs of the Hindu religion and temples. “Adheenam has the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, like any other citizen of this country,” she said.

She also questioned why a government, which is secular, should interfere in the affairs of a particular religion.