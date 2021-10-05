Vanathi accuses Cong. of politicising Lakhimpur Kheri violence

BJP Mahila Morcha president and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday accused the Congress of politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and of adopting double standards on the issue of the three farm laws.

Addressing journalists in Tiruppur, she said that Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has assured investigation into the violence and that the perpetrators will be punished. The incident pertains to the death of eight persons on Sunday, including four farmers who were mowed down by a vehicle that allegedly belonged to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Ms. Srinivasan accused the Congress of attempting to revive a dead party using the farmers’ protests ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. “The people [of Uttar Pradesh] are clear. This politics will not work,” she asserted.

She claimed that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre had collected data regarding reforms in agriculture and the then-Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar had recommended the reforms present in the three farm laws introduced in 2020 by the BJP-led Central government.

“Even many Chief Ministers from Congress had voiced support for these reforms in their election manifestos,” Ms. Srinivasan claimed, adding that the Congress has been opposing the three contentious laws “fearing the improvement in the lives of farmers.”

On Chief Minister M.K. Stalin writing to his counterparts in 12 States to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), she said that the examination had already been upheld by the Supreme Court and urged that the DMK government must understand the reality.