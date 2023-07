July 20, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Salem

The Forest Department on Thursday provided two vans plying from Kurumbapatti Zoological Park to Gorimedu for the benefit of tourists and visitors. District Forest Officer Sashank Kashyap Ravi flagged off the vehicles from the park. The department has fixed ₹20 for adults as a ticket charge to the park from Gorimedu and vice versa. For children aged between 6 and 13, the cost is ₹10, and for children aged below six, the service is free.

